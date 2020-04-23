CLOSE
Tricky Daddy Arrest Video Reveals Booger Sugar In A Bill, Allegedly

How do we know it wasn't planted there? Just a question.

Back in January, Trick Daddy got popped for a DUI after a failed field sobriety test, which caused some extreme slander due to his mugshot and hairline. Now video of the arrest has been revealed, and it will only lead to more cocaine jokes because, it’s a pandemic and we need all the distraction we can get.

The clip in question allegedly contains the moments police found what they say is cocaine, and yeah…

Reports TMZ:

TMZ’s obtained bodycam footage of the rapper’s arrest for cocaine possession and driving under the influence … and you can clearly see the moment police discover what they say is cocaine residue on the inside of a dollar bill.

As you can see in the video … cops are counting Trick Daddy’s money on the trunk of his rental car when a white powdery substance starts falling like snow out of a crumpled dollar bill.

In the bodycam footage, Trick Daddy appears to have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Cops ask him if he had anything to drink, and after saying he’d had a few drinks a couple hours ago, TD bombs a field sobriety test in a parking lot.

The clip also features Trick Daddy dropping the time tested, and failed, “Do you know you I am?” jig.

As for the mugshot and hairline, the man suffers from Lupus. But sympathy had never stopped the Internet from letting the jokes fly.

Tricky Daddy Arrest Video Reveals Booger Sugar In A Bill, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close