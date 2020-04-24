CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Peep Coolio Talk About His Relationship Struggle In Exclusive Clip for ‘Love Goals’ [VIDEO]

Whyyy are we so bliiiind to see.....

Coolio x Love Goals

Source: OWN / OWN

Whether it’s 90 Day Fiancé or Love & Hip Hop, viewers love to get into people’s personal lives and relationships on a weekly basis and with that in mind Oprah‘s OWN planning to do a special virtual event ahead of its season finale for Love Goals this May 9.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

But until then fans can catch a glimpse of tomorrow’s (April 25th) episode of the unscripted relationship therapy series in which 90’s Hip-Hop star Coolio bares his soul to the show’s therapist. Opening up about his struggles with depression and relationship issues, the “Gangstas Paradise” rapper feels that his wifey, Mimi is trying to change who he is and states that “If she let me be myself then I think it would work out. If she let me be myself…”

After suggesting that Mimi would prefer him to be a 9 to 5 kind of guy who lives his life on repeat for the rest of their lives, Coolio concludes that “That’s never gonna be me…. I don’t think she sees that i’m not what she really wants.”

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Love is complicated, b.

Check out the full clip below and let us know if you’ll be tuning into Love Goals tomorrow.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Peep Coolio Talk About His Relationship Struggle In Exclusive Clip for ‘Love Goals’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Coolio , OWN

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Close