Quarantine Curls: Lalah Hathaway’s Big Chop Is Giving Us Life!

The Grammy-winning singer looks amazing with a head full of short finger coils.

2015 Rhodes Fest

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

If there are two things Lalah Hathaway is known for, it’s these two things: her boisterous voice and her long luxurious locks. But now, the singer is switching things up, keeping her signature sound, but debuting an entirely new look: A major big chop!

In the video she posted on Instagram last week, you think she may be playing the #DontRushChallenge, but when she takes off her satin bonnet, she reveals a short crop of super moisturized finger coils.

I had time today! Hair by @the_loc_doc beauty by @adrian_atako #natural #beauty #lalahhathaway #dontrushchallenge,” she wrote.

PERFECTION! 

I really love this look on her!

While most salons are closed in Los Angeles, her stylist Julius Knowles clearly ignored social distancing rules to get the Grammy-winning singer’s tresses in shape.

On IG, Knowles posted a video of Hathaway looking at herself in the mirror for the first time after the big chop. “Wow,” she mouths.

“Good Morning ☀ I love the reaction from my clients. 💜,” Knowles wrote on Instagram.

All smiles! Just stunning:

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Lalah Hathaway (@lalahhathaway) on

 

Now, Lalah isn’t the only Black celeb getting a big chop during the lockdown.

A few weeks ago, we noted that Riley Burruss decided to chop off her damaged ends and start over, thanks to her stylist Derek J do the shear honors. Kandi revealed her daughter’s new look in a fun TikTok video she posted on her Instagram page.

“So 2 weeks ago my baby girl @rileyburruss decided to cut all her hair off. Her hair was damaged & she wanted to cut it short & start all over. I like her Afro! Thanks for the #bigchop @derekjhair,” she captioned the video.

 

I am how our favorite celebs are using the pandemic to embrace a new look!

BEAUTIES: Have you tried a new look while on lockdown?

Black Panther Special Screening

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

Quarantine Curls: Lalah Hathaway’s Big Chop Is Giving Us Life!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lalah Hathaway

