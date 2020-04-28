CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

LaMelo, Lonzo & LiAngelo Ball Signing With Roc Nation Sports

It's a basketball family affair.

World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Jay-Z is rolling with the Balls. The basketball-playing brothers LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are reportedly planning to sign with Roc Nation.

ESPN first reported that the Ball brothers are to sign with Hova’s Roc Nation Sports per LaMelo’s manager Jermaine Jackson (yeah, that was the first thing we thought, too.)

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“This was a family decision,” Jackson, a former pro basketball player and not Michael’s brother, told ESPN. “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.”

Raymond Brothers is set to be the primary agent representing the Balls on Roc Nation’s behalf.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation,” Jackson said. “I’ve known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He’s global. It’s power beyond power.”

Some of the NBA talent already on Roc Nation’s roster includes Kyrie Irving, Markelle Fultz and Rudy Gay.

While Lonzo’s gig as a starter for the New Orleans Pelicans is on hiatus, LaMelo Ball is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Numerous brands are allegedly offering the latter sneaker endorsement deaks. Don’t expect dad’s Big Baller Brand to seal the deal.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

LaMelo, Lonzo & LiAngelo Ball Signing With Roc Nation Sports  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lamelo ball , LiAngelo Ball , lonzo ball , Roc Nation

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Close