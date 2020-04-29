CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare Mogul?

The "Growing Up Hip-Hop" star just made some major beauty news on Instagram!

The Recipe Hosted By Angela Simmons And Mack Wilds

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

While the coronavirus crisis kept us all in the house, some of our favorite sistas are using this time to plan and continue on with their future ventures.

One of those women happens to be Angela Simmons, who recently announced that she is launching a new skincare line…soon!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“Beyond excited about my new skincare line dropping… I’ve been working in the lab … I’m really into face serums … can’t wait! I’ve been testing it on my skin for the last month. Stay tuned … 🙌🏽☺,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Now, we don’t know much about this new line, but what we do know is that we want whatever serum, moisturizer and cleanser she is selling if our skin can look a third that good!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Take a look at her poreless and glowing face:

 

It’s not a secret that Simmons has her hands in a lot of business. She’s had an extensions line, a sneaker line and even opened a boutique. Now, she isn’t the only one with a strong work ethic.

We recently reported that aside from rapping and attending college, Megan Thee Stallion can add fashion designer to her resume. The 25-year-old emcee recently announced on Instagram that she is teaming up with Fashion Nova to create jeans for tall girls like herself.

“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” the 5’10” stunna who rocks a size 11, told a fan on Instagram last week.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

View this post on Instagram

That quarantine 15 @fashionnova 😂

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

 

We stan all the hardworking innovative queens!

Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare Mogul?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

angela simmons

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Close