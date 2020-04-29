While the coronavirus crisis kept us all in the house, some of our favorite sistas are using this time to plan and continue on with their future ventures.

One of those women happens to be Angela Simmons, who recently announced that she is launching a new skincare line…soon!

“Beyond excited about my new skincare line dropping… I’ve been working in the lab … I’m really into face serums … can’t wait! I’ve been testing it on my skin for the last month. Stay tuned … ,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Now, we don’t know much about this new line, but what we do know is that we want whatever serum, moisturizer and cleanser she is selling if our skin can look a third that good!

Take a look at her poreless and glowing face:

It’s not a secret that Simmons has her hands in a lot of business. She’s had an extensions line, a sneaker line and even opened a boutique. Now, she isn’t the only one with a strong work ethic.

We recently reported that aside from rapping and attending college, Megan Thee Stallion can add fashion designer to her resume. The 25-year-old emcee recently announced on Instagram that she is teaming up with Fashion Nova to create jeans for tall girls like herself.

“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” the 5’10” stunna who rocks a size 11, told a fan on Instagram last week.

We stan all the hardworking innovative queens!

Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare Mogul? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

