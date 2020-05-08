Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The Special Requirements

When the coronavirus started to close businesses in the US, Live Nation immediately grounded its tours to keep fans and entertainers safe. Shortly after rumors started to circulate that concerts wouldn’t return to consumers until sometime in 2021.

Now it seems like we will slowly get the concert experience we were once familiar with back, but not without a lot of stipulations. Live Nation is reportedly giving its investors some insight into their plans to keep them calm during a time of such uncertainty. Whether or not these plans actually come to fruition is yet to be seen but many are on the fence after hearing these insane restrictions. A concert is set to take place on May 15th from the frontman of Bishop Gunn, Travis McCready, and it looks to be the first socially distanced concert according to reports from Yahoo.

At the McCready show, analyst Ryan Sundby said “fan pods” will consist of anywhere between 2 and 12 seats, cutting the allowed attendance down to 229 fans, or only 20% of the venue’s normal capacity. Attendees will need to wear masks and have their temperature checked at entry points. Fog sprayers will be used to sanitize the venue, bathrooms will be limited to ten people at a time, and soap and paper towel dispensers will be touchless. As for the concession stand, food and beverages will be prepackaged or have lids.

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy the experience before anyone else.

