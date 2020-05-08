CLOSE
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away Due To COVID-19

Rep. Maxine Waters’ sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.

The California congresswoman revealed that her sister recently passed away during an exclusive interview with The Grio on Thursday (May.7). She described her passing “one of the most painful things” she has ever experienced but also is glad she is no longer suffering.

“It is one of the most painful things that I’ve ever had to experience in my life. She had suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I’m so glad she’s out of pain.”

Homegoing services will be held for Waters’ sister in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Auntie Maxine first revealed that her sister was battling COVID-19 during a passionate speech during a debate over the stimulus relief bill on Capitol Hill.

I not only rise in support of this legislation,” Waters said on the House floor. “I also would like to rise in support of what we’re doing for the health care enhancement act in this bill. And I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Mo., right now infected by the coronavirus.”

The congresswoman also revealed that she lost several friends and loved ones to the virus in the interview she emphasized the importance of Black Americans prioritizing their health during the pandemic.

“I want Black people to do everything that they can to take care of themselves.

“I want them to be aware that they gotta have masks. They can’t go out. They can’t party. They can’t be in groups. I want them to isolate as much as they can. I want us to honor all of that. I want us to be patient with all of that.”

Waters also had time for our so-called “president,” Donald Trump, and got at him for his terrible handling of the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the country.

