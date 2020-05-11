CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The Cause Of His Death

Gone too soon.

Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather"

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The music industry continues to grieve the loss of Andre Harrell. More details are starting to come forward about how we lost one of the culture’s greatest minds.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Bossip it has been revealed how we lost the Uptown Records founder. According to Hip Hollywood and their sources his death happened suddenly. The visionary was reportedly conducting a phone call and suddenly “the call just dropped.” “The person didn’t think anything of it,” added the source. The record producer was then unreachable by phone prompting his inner circle to concern. “His cousin went by this morning and used a spare key and found him dead.”

His former wife Wendy Credle gave an exclusive interview to the website and claims the Bronx native had a history of medical issues. “The cause was heart failure and that Harrell had had heart problems for some time” the article stated. She posted a series of personal photos to her Instagram with no caption.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In December 2019 BET Networks confirmed they had ordered a miniseries on the Uptown Records label which birthed the careers of Heavy D, Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jodeci. Harrell detailed his enthusiasm regarding the project in a formal statement. “I am thrilled to partner with BET Networks and Jesse Collins Entertainment to share my story, the rise of Uptown Records and successful black entrepreneurship, and the management and cultivation of some of the most iconic artists to come out of the late 80s and 90s hip hop, R&B, and soul music era”.

Andre leaves a son named Gianni. At this time funeral arrangements have not been shared with the public.

Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The Cause Of His Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Andre Harrell

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Close