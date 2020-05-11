CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tyra Responds To Resurfaced ANTM Clip: ‘I Made Really Off Choices’

The 46-year-old supermodel took to social media to apologize, but not directly to Dani Evans, the young woman she bullied into "fixing" the gap in her teeth.

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Almost a week after an older problematic clip of Tyra Banks berating America’s Next Top Model winner Dani Evans back in 2006 for not wanting to “fix” the gap between her teeth resurfaced on social media, the 46-year-old supermodel and former host is finally speaking out.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” Banks wrote on Twitter last Friday.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Adding, “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and I am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

So no separate apology to Evans herself? No calling out specific instances of how she hurt other women, mostly Black women who looked up to her? Noted.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As we previously reported, Banks was trying to pressure Dani Evans into closing the gap in her teeth if she wanted to win the competition and have a successful modeling career. Evans pushed back. But the supermodel relented, coming off as a bully.

“So Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed,” Banks told Evans in the 2006 episode. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?”

“Yes, why not?” Evans responds.

“This is all people see …” the host said while sticking her finger on her front teeth. “It’s not marketable.”

Yikes.

Evans spoke out on IG last week, saying that the moment wasn’t as authentic as we might have thought since the camera crew recorded the “whole fiasco about two or three times.” However, Evans always had her eye on the prize: a modeling contract.

“I was not going to allow something that was physical on my face to stop me from getting out to make a better life for myself. I had a laser focus goal. Nothing or no one was going to stand in my way,” Evans stressed. “It wasn’t about coping out. It was about understanding what holds weight and value in my life and teeth was not one of them.”

 

I am not sure about this apology, but I am glad that Dani got her moment to set the record straight.

Tyra Responds To Resurfaced ANTM Clip: ‘I Made Really Off Choices’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tyra Banks

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Close