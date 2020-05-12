WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 12, 2020: Another Stimulus Check — Companies Asked To Return Loans — White Mob Storms Home

1. Mo’ Money, Mo’ Money: One Stimulus is Not Enough

What You Need To Know:

Some Americans are still waiting for the stimulus money agreed upon weeks ago by the federal government.

2. Black Woman Appointed As Prosecutor In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case As Additional Charges Are Considered

What You Need To Know:

As the Department of Justice considers hate crime charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Attorney General has appointed Atlanta-area Attorney Joyette Holmes as the case prosecutor.

3. Coronavirus Update: Rural Health Systems Overwhelmed As COVID-19 Cases Rise

What You Need To Know:

A new analysis by the Brookings Institution reports that new coronavirus hotspots are surging in rural and non-metropolitan counties across the country, as the federal government pushes states to reopen their economies after weeks of stay-at-home orders.

4. House Coronavirus Oversight Panel Asks Five Companies To Return Loans Meant For Small Businesses

What You Need To Know:

The new U.S. House committee headed by Congressman James Clyburn, overseeing the disbursement of stimulus funds as a result of the pandemic, has requested that large corporations return the money meant for small businesses.

5. North Carolina Deputy Fired, After Allegedly Leading White ‘Mob’ To Black Teen’s Home, Cops Say

What You Need To Know:

A North Carolina Sheriff’s department has fired one of its own after an African American family alleged they were terrorized by an armed white mob led by a deputy.

