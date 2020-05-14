CLOSE
New Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Meme Sums Up Our COVID-19 Frustrations

Wait until 50 Cent gets a hold of this.

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

While there is not much to laugh about during this current pandemic The Internets will remain undefeated. One of Hip-Hop’s most beloved couples is the now the center of some quarantine fun.

The longtime boyfriend and girlfriend duo of Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin are the butt of a new meme that is too good to not share. On Wednesday, May 13 the reality star shared a visual that she had to even laugh at. While whoever designed the creative needs to brush up on their grammar and spelling, the message still hits. “WE GONE BE ON LOCKDOWN UNTIL JIM JONES MARRY CRISSY” it read.

Naturally it got back to Chrissy who shared it on her Instagram account. Her response “Dis how ya’ll gone do me ???!!!!!” made it clear she is just going to take her L and go home.

The meme is a direct call out to the couple’s infamous slow crawl to the alter. On the first season of the Love & Hip Hop Chrissy ended up proposing to Jim at a family function which drew the ire of his mother Nancy. So much so Momma Jones released a diss record against Chrissy; thankfully everyone has settled their differences. But almost 10 years later they have yet to say “I do”.

Capo has yet to respond to the jokes.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

New Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Meme Sums Up Our COVID-19 Frustrations  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Chrissy Lampkin , Jim Jones

