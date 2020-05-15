Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Quarantine Sex With Fiancé Mike Hill

Quarantine life has its downside, but Cynthia Bailey appears to be thoroughly enjoying life on lockdown with her finacé, Mike Hill. In an interview with Page Six, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star dished on how stay-at-home orders have been great for her sex life.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“I am enjoying the conjugal visits. I’m a good cellmate. I’m not being passed around for a carton of cigarettes, so I’m good,” said Cynthia.

The former supermodel went on to point that at 53 years old, she has reached her sexual peak.

“I am at my sexual prime,” she said. “I may not be able to keep up with Mike in a workout, but in the bedroom — I’m good. I don’t mind dropping the soap.”

But it’s not just sexual for the bride-and-groom-to-be. In a recent interview with Fox LA, the pair — who up to this point has been in a long-term relationship — seemed to simply be enjoying each other’s company and being under the same roof. They did, however, admit that being shut in for three months has tested their relationship.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“We have been tested but I can definitely say without question that I still love this man and still want to marry him because we have definitely been tested during the quarantine,” said Cynthia.

“I think every relationship in this quarantine is going to be tested and we definitely have been tested but I will say that we’re still passing with flying colors,” added Mike, who is set to release his memoir, Open Mike in July.

Cynthia and Mike are scheduled to tie the knot this fall on October 10, 2020; however, it’s unclear whether or not their nuptials will be postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[Coronavirus] has affected it of course,” she Cynthia told HollyoodLife back in March. “I’ve spoken to my event planner and the venue, just to have the conversation, because we don’t know what’s going on. See, I’m kind of hesitant to even send out the invites right now to be honest because I just don’t know.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Quarantine Sex With Fiancé Mike Hill was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com