Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On Assault & Multiple Firearm Charges

Cody Latimer, who is a wide receiver for the Washington Redskins, was arrested on assault and firearm charges on Saturday after reportedly firing shots inside an apartment.

According to reports from ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, the baller was booked for assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. He is still being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility, where he posted a $25,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office in Douglas County, Colorado, received a call about a disturbance at an apartment at 12:11 a.m., and once authorities arrived, Latimer was arrested.

One Latimer’s team learned about the situation, they released statement about his arrest. The Redskins simply said, “We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Back in 2014, Cody Latimer was a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos, which is where he stayed until he went to the New York Giants in 2018. He ended up signing with the Washington Redskins on April 7, 2020, but he has yet to play a game with the team because of good ole COVID-19. Not a great way to represent your new team before you even have a chance to get out on the field.

