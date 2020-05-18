CLOSE
Meagan Good Speaks Out On The Reason Why Her Skin Is Looking Lighter

Meagan Good swiftly corrected one of her followers who commented under one of her social media posts accusing her of bleaching her skin. 

Under a recent Instagram post of Good showing off her flawless face, a follower commented “Megan looked better dark skin….She not so pretty anymore she looks average…But her dark skin was above average…Why did she bleach…”

The Prodigal Son star responded saying she didn’t bleach her skin and that her skin becoming lighter was the result of her unknowingly getting services from an unlicensed aesthetician.

“I didn’t Queen,” Good responded. “A[n] (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed aesthetician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that messed up my skin. By the grace of God only I’m 80 % through recovery and regaining my color daily. To be honest it was a beyond painful and traumatic experience because I would never wish that on anybody. I’d really appreciate if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors.”

This isn’t the first time the west coast native had to debunk rumors about her lightening her skin tone. Back in 2014, she let her followers know that she was proud to be” brown or tan, thick or thin, natural hair or weave or dyed purple or green.”

“I LOVE my complexion- no matter what side of the spectrum I’m at at any particular time,” she wrote on Instagram under a baby picture. “I love the sun, I’m a Cali gal, but as I’ve gotten older and especially more recently since I’ve gotten into my 30s, I tend not to be in the sun as much because it ages your skin terribly. Simply put -i’m opting to preserve my skin by protecting it and only making exceptions for vacations.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

