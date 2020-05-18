CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan Is Rumored To Play Tony Montana In New ‘Scarface’ Movie

Production is still TBD.

 

Michael B. Jordan

Source: photo: Abel Fermin/WENN.com

One of the most celebrated films of any genre is about to brought back to life. If the hearsay is correct we could possibly get a melanin version of one the most iconic gangsters in cinema history.

As spotted on High Snobiety things are moving quickly for the movie reboot of Scarface. Last week was formally announced that the reboot is officially back on track with the appointment of Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) as the director. According to Newsweek Michael B. Jordan is now being considered to play Tony Montana. The Black Panther actor would potentially reprise the role, that while was originally conceived in the original 1932 version, was made famous by Al Pacino in 1983.

This reboot has been in the works for sometime dating back to 2011. Over the years both David Ayer (End of Watch and Suicide Squad) and Antoine Fuqua (Training Day and Southpaw) had been appointed to direct the new adaption. The screenplay has also been through several revisions from several different writing teams including Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala), Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton), and Paul Attanasio (Quiz Show and Donnie Brasco). Additionally Diego Luna of Narcos: Mexico fame was tapped to play the lead role of Tony but revealed that back in February he was no longer apart of the film.

See Also: Say Hello To My Little Reboot: A New ‘Scarface’ Adaptation Is On The Way

View this post on Instagram

Same

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

Michael B. Jordan has yet to confirm his interest in the role.

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Michael B. Jordan Is Rumored To Play Tony Montana In New ‘Scarface’ Movie  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Michael B. Jordan , scarface

Close