Tennessee Software Exec Fired After Sharing Racist Obama Lynching Meme

Barack Obama had the audacity to become the 44th President of the United States and there are still several people upset about this fact. Case in point, a Tennessee man is now out of a job after posting an offensive meme of Obama being lynched and suggesting that he’d attend a pay-per-view of said racist event.

The Chatanooga Times Free Press shared in a weekend report that Gary Casper, the former vice president for information technology at Chattanooga-based Transcard, shared the meme to his Facebook page publicly with many online snagging screenshots of the posting.

A look at the meme reveals that someone photoshopped a noose around the neck of Obama with the caption reading #PayPerView atop the image. As the outlet noted, a threat to harm or kill a former president can lead to a felony charge and up to five years in the clink.

Transcard officials reached out to the outlet via email and explained that company policy forbids employees from making political statements via social media.

“As soon as Transcard realized that an employee was utilizing social media to engage in political speech, it took immediate action to terminate its relationship with such person,” a leading official wrote.

In the era of MAGA-fueled rage and vitriol stirred up by President Donald Trump himself, albeit not as blatantly, has emboldened similar racist attacks and jabs at Obama and his enduring legacy.

In other news, over the weekend, Obama was the target of White House critique after appearing in a pair of commencement speeches aimed at HBCU and high school students respectively. To be fair, Obama did take slight aim at Trump and his team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic but it was delivered gracefully as expected.

