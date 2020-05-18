Homeless Man Helps Former NBA Player Gilbert Arenas Win $300,000 Lottery

Former basketball player Gilbert Arenas recalls a story when a less fortunate man helped him win the $300,000 lottery. An unpredictable turn of events happened to Agent 0 and he chose to share the story on Instagram.
This caption is not about good deed but about a struggling mans sacrifice and belief 🙏🏾 may 12th I rushed out the house to play my lotto numbers😬forgot my money and the car was on E🤷🏾♂️ I had a whole $10 in the car😂😂😂 I pulled up to the gas station to get $10 worth so I can head to (my hook up gas station) and then a struggling man says (hey sir can u spare me some change) my first thought was 🗣PHUCK I don't have time for this shit today😩 so I said mannn I have $10 for some gas and that's it,I have 8 mins to get to the other gas station to play my numbers before it's to late🤯 he says u can play here…I said the other gas station lets me push the buttons myself🤪 he then says how far u going! My brain is saying (the fuck u asking all the questions for ) so I was only going to CALABASAS which was 7 mins away but lied and said Thousand Oaks which was at least 16 mins away so before he did the math on everything I said " 8 mins before the cut off but it's 16 mins away" I said listen I'll just use $5 dollars for gas and u can have the other $5 😇 he then says (from here to Thousand Oaks and back) u won't make it on $5 so KEEP the $10 and after u WIN hook me up with $20! I said are u sure he said yes 💯 I know ur gonna win💯 by the time I got to the my hookup gas station they were closed I guess they closed early for repair so I didn't get to play my numbers😡😡😡 I wake up to a text Wednesday morning saying congratulations U won 300k 😱 I've heard this scammer type shit happening so I ignored the next becuz I didn't get to play my numbers so I couldn't have won shit….I went to the gas station later that day to play powerball that was later that night and the owner runs out saying YOU WON i texted u 👀 I said huh I didn't play yesterday..he said I played ur numbers for u becuz I was closing early and u WON 😱🤯 long story short…..I pulled up on my guy yesterday and gave him his cut (for his safety) won't say the number 🤐he jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray💯 I've given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one 🙏🏾😇 his good hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket💯 #happysunday
It is amazing to hear Gilbert has a good heart and went back to give the homeless man his cut of the money!
