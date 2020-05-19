CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 19, 2020: Magic Johnson’s $100 Million Assist — Malcolm X Day — Nigerian Fraud

1. Is Barr Clearing Obama And Biden Or Is He Helping Donald Trump?

What You Need To Know:

Despite tweets and protestations from his boss, Attorney General William Barr said he does not think that former President Obama and former Vice President Biden are under investigation.

2. Magic Johnson’s $100 Million Assist

What You Need To Know:

During his weekend appearance on Rev. Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show, “Politics Nation,” businessman Ervin “Magic” Johnson announced his plan to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Coronavirus Update: Trump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine Despite Claiming He’s Negative For COVID-19

What You Need To Know: 

During a roundtable event with leaders of the restaurant industry on Monday, Donald Trump said that he has been taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for about two weeks to prevent coronavirus infection.

4. Secret Service Is Investigating Nigerian Fraud Network Targeting U.S. Unemployment Systems

What You Need To Know:

The Secret Service is investigating a Nigerian hack network that is believed to be the source of a cyberattack on unemployment benefit systems in several states.

5. Music Legend Stevie Wonder And Rev. Al Sharpton Join Malcolm X Day Celebration

What You Need To Know:

Today, May 19, 2020, the world will honor what would have been the 95th anniversary of the birth of Malcolm X.

