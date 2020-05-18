Maryland Woman Claims She’s Jay-Z’s 28-Year-Old Daughter

La’Teasha Macer from Cambridge, Maryland says she has been through a lot in her 28 years on this earth. She watched Multiple Sclerosis take a toll on her mother’s life, leaving her bedridden, but she held her mom down helping raise four other children while going to school full-time and working two jobs. La’Teasha said her family had a so-called secret that the whole town knew about including her. She say’s it’s now time for her to spill her own tea and speak her truth: Jay-Z is the father, allegedly.

According La’Teasha Macer’s Instagram page she has dedicate to speaking her truth, she alleges that the rapper/music mogal Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z is her father. According to La’Teasha’s page, Jay-Z and her mother had a relationship that her family as well as others in town knew about. Besides DNA, looks don’t lie. She also said just like her alleged father, she has twin boys, that would be his grandchildren.

This won’t be the first time someone has staked their claims to the Carter royal throne.

Listening to the video below it sounds like La’Teasha plans on doing her own documentary.

Take a look below.

