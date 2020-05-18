CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Maryland Woman Claims She’s Jay-Z’s 28-Year-Old Daughter

 

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

La’Teasha Macer from Cambridge, Maryland says she has been through a lot in her 28 years on this earth. She watched Multiple Sclerosis take a toll on her mother’s life, leaving her bedridden, but she held her mom down helping raise four other children while going to school full-time and working two jobs.  La’Teasha said her family had a so-called secret that the whole town knew about including her. She say’s it’s now time for her to spill her own tea and speak her truth: Jay-Z is the father, allegedly.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According La’Teasha Macer’s Instagram page she has dedicate to speaking her truth, she alleges that the rapper/music mogal Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z is her father.  According to La’Teasha’s page, Jay-Z and her mother had a relationship that her family as well as others in town knew about. Besides DNA, looks don’t lie. She also said just like her alleged father, she has twin boys, that would be his grandchildren.

This won’t be the first time someone has staked their claims to the Carter royal throne.

Listening to the video below it sounds like La’Teasha plans on doing her own documentary.

Take a look below.

Pandemic Bars: Mythical Jay Electronica Album ‘A Written Testimony’ Drops With Plenty Of Jay-Z, Twitter Approves
15 photos

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Maryland Woman Claims She’s Jay-Z’s 28-Year-Old Daughter  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Jay Z

Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Tennessee Software Exec Fired After Sharing Racist Obama…

Gary Casper, who was up until recently the vice president for information technology at Chattanooga-based Transcard, shared an offensive meme…
05.19.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops…

It appears that police pushed for Gregory McMichael to keep tabs on the neighborhood, most especially the house under construction…
05.18.20
Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By…

An Oklahoma Black man who was doing his job was detained for more than half an hour by white men…
05.18.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

Nothing will stop a father's love for his daughter.
05.15.20
#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police…

A Kentucky community is left looking for answers two months after police shoot and kill a Black woman in her…
05.14.20
Obamagate: Trump’s Latest Attempt To Smear President Barack…

On Mother's Day, President Trump unleash a Twitter tirade, accusing the former president of crimes that he was unable to…
05.13.20
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
Close