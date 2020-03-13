CLOSE
Pandemic Bars: Mythical Jay Electronica Album ‘A Written Testimony’ Drops With Plenty Of Jay-Z, Twitter Approves

Posted March 13, 2020

TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Jay Electronica actually did it. After over a decade of pump fakes, the New Orleans MC dropped his proper debut album, A Written History.

Interestingly, the first bars heard on the project, after an intro featuring the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, come from Jay-Z, who serves as the project's executive producer.

Interestingly, the first bars heard on the project, after an intro featuring the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, come from Jay-Z, who serves as the project’s executive producer. The track is called “Ghost of Soulja Slim” and it absolutely slaps.In fact, Hov is on like eight of the album’s 10 tracks.

But anyway, Twitter is already calling the album a classic despite barely giving it a full spin. But as you let it marinate and take it in, peep some of the already poignant reactions to the arrival of the long-awaited project below.

Was it worth the extended waiting time? Let us know in the comments.

Did they have to wait until a life-altering pandemic to finally drop it, though?

Listen on Apple Music.

 

Pandemic Bars: Mythical Jay Electronica Album 'A Written Testimony' Drops With Plenty Of Jay-Z, Twitter Approves

