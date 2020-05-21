CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 21, 2020: Ditch The Baby Powder! — Jay-Z Vegan Investment — Fall Election Heats Up

1. Trump And Senate Republicans Feeling The Heat Of The Upcoming Fall Election

What You Need To Know:

Less than six months before the Presidential election, Donald Trump is feeling the heat.

2. Big Mama! Ditch That Baby Powder! After Thousands Of Lawsuits, Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder In US, Canada

What You Need To Know:

After lawsuits and verdicts worth billions of dollars against Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the healthcare company has announced it will stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada.

3. Coronavirus Update: Attendees At Florida Block Party Claim Racial Bias And Over-Policing

What You Need To Know: 

Attendees of a massive block party in Deland, Florida are claiming racial bias and disproportionate policing of their community by law enforcement officials.

4. WWE Pro Shad Gaspard Taken Down By Riptide

What You Need To Know:

The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard was discovered on a Venice, California beach Wednesday morning.

5. Jay-Z’s Venture Fund Puts $1 Million In Black Owned Vegan Snack Business Black Enterprise

 What You Need To Know:

The venture capital fund co-founded by Shaun “Jay Z “Carter has now invested in an African American vegan cookie business.

Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Black Hairdresser Says She Was Harassed, While White…

Fort Worth's Britanny Brown claims she was unfairly called out by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations on Facebook.
05.20.20
Tennessee Software Exec Fired After Sharing Racist Obama…

Gary Casper, who was up until recently the vice president for information technology at Chattanooga-based Transcard, shared an offensive meme…
05.19.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops…

It appears that police pushed for Gregory McMichael to keep tabs on the neighborhood, most especially the house under construction…
05.18.20
Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By…

An Oklahoma Black man who was doing his job was detained for more than half an hour by white men…
05.18.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

Nothing will stop a father's love for his daughter.
05.15.20
