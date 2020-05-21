CLOSE
Barbz Threaten Claudia Jordan’s Family After She Says Lil Kim Came Before Nicki Minaj

"Debate & playing devils advocate should never be considered "hate"."-Claudia Jordan

Claudia Jordan is calling out Nicki Minaj‘s Barbz for online harassment of her and her family after fans began attacking her online over comments she made regarding Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim.

Earlier this week on her show, Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, Claudia and the crew were discussing the #Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly that took place over the weekend, before excitedly discussing who they would like to see battle next. It was at this point that things went left.

During the episode, both Claudia Jordan and Lisa Raye discussed points brought up in the official recap with #Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz and Usher regarding a Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj battle. During the recap, Usher revealed that he didn’t feel Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj would be a good matchup, due to Nicki Minaj being a “product of Lil Kim,” a point that Nicki Minaj herself pointed out early on in her career. Fans didn’t take too well to Usher’s comparison, a point that Claudia argued on the show.

“Fans are getting so angry at what Usher said. Usher did not slam Nicki Minaj by saying that,” Claudia said during the segment. “That is not a diss to her but it is a face. Lil Kim came up way before her in a crew of all fellas…and she made that popular.”

Lisa Raye followed, “We can all stand together Queens and say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Lil Kim came before Nicki Minaj so Nicki just take a seat. You don’t have to sit down for long. But just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down bitches.”

Despite the sentiments stated by Jordan and Raye being echoed from both Minaj and Usher, Barbz decided to attack Claudia Jordan for the comment taking to her social media and even threatening her family including her 69-year-old grandmother and 15-year-old niece.

Although the attacks were unwarranted, based on history and her run-ins with other artists and journalists, Nicki Minaj is not going to reel in her fans, which to many says a lot about who she is as a person.

Barbz Threaten Claudia Jordan’s Family After She Says Lil Kim Came Before Nicki Minaj  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

