Barbz Threaten Claudia Jordan’s Family After She Says Lil Kim Came Before Nicki Minaj

Claudia Jordan is calling out Nicki Minaj‘s Barbz for online harassment of her and her family after fans began attacking her online over comments she made regarding Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Earlier this week on her show, Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, Claudia and the crew were discussing the #Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly that took place over the weekend, before excitedly discussing who they would like to see battle next. It was at this point that things went left.

During the episode, both Claudia Jordan and Lisa Raye discussed points brought up in the official recap with #Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz and Usher regarding a Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj battle. During the recap, Usher revealed that he didn’t feel Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj would be a good matchup, due to Nicki Minaj being a “product of Lil Kim,” a point that Nicki Minaj herself pointed out early on in her career. Fans didn’t take too well to Usher’s comparison, a point that Claudia argued on the show.

“Fans are getting so angry at what Usher said. Usher did not slam Nicki Minaj by saying that,” Claudia said during the segment. “That is not a diss to her but it is a face. Lil Kim came up way before her in a crew of all fellas…and she made that popular.”

Lisa Raye followed, “We can all stand together Queens and say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Lil Kim came before Nicki Minaj so Nicki just take a seat. You don’t have to sit down for long. But just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down bitches.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Claudia Jordan, Lisa Raye, Syleena, & Vivica Fox talks about the Lil Kim #Verzuz Nicki battle pic.twitter.com/SfFVLEyMEW — LIL KIM FAN | 9 OUT NOW!!9️⃣ (@lilkimrealfan_) May 19, 2020

Despite the sentiments stated by Jordan and Raye being echoed from both Minaj and Usher, Barbz decided to attack Claudia Jordan for the comment taking to her social media and even threatening her family including her 69-year-old grandmother and 15-year-old niece.

Good Morning & happy Wednesday my friends! Hoping everyone gets some good news, some love or even just a reason to smile today! Oh & guess what? We are all allowed to have opinions & different views-& that is OK! Debate & playing devils advocate should never be considered "hate" — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) May 20, 2020

WOW now the Barbz have gone too far. Threatening to "BEAT HER" my 69 year old mother & now harassing my 15 year old niece? At the end of the day what will this accomplish but keep your karma bad & get you bought up on charges? WE stay protected-KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) May 20, 2020

Although the attacks were unwarranted, based on history and her run-ins with other artists and journalists, Nicki Minaj is not going to reel in her fans, which to many says a lot about who she is as a person.

Barbz Threaten Claudia Jordan’s Family After She Says Lil Kim Came Before Nicki Minaj was originally published on hiphopwired.com