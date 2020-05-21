CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kandi Burruss Wins Season 3 Of ‘The Masked Singer’

FOX's "The Masked Singer" - Season Three Finale

Source: FOX / Getty

Season 3 of FOX’s hit show The Masked Singer wrapped and Kandi Burruss also known as the Night Angel took home the trophy!

“For so long I had to convince myself that I wasn’t enough,” Burruss said in her last clue package, adding, “When I didn’t find success as a solo artist, I decided to develop other businesses behind the scenes of music. I did what I had to do because I’m a mother.”

She added, “I’m here not just for myself, but for all women and for my little angels — to show them it’s never too late to be the person you were meant to be.”

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Burruss beat out the Frog (Bow Wow) and Turtle (Jesse McCartney) for the honor.

After removing her mask, Burruss told the judges, comprised of Jenny McCarthey, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scheriznger and Robin Thicke how much winning Masked Singer meant to her.

“For a long time, I really stopped singing by myself because you get negative feedback and so it kind of messes with your head,” Burruss said. “But thank you. So I had really stopped. And I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

9 Adorable Photos Of Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl, Blaze
8 photos

 

Kandi Burruss Wins Season 3 Of ‘The Masked Singer’  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Kandi Burruss

Videos
Latest
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Close