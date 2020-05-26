CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Slay! Dwyane Wade & Zaya Are Red Hair Twinsies

The retired basketball star and his 12-year-old trans daughter are rocking a bold new lewk...and we like it!

Next to my own Pops, Dwyane Wade continues to show why he is “Father of the Year.”

Not only has he shown his transgender daughter Zaya Wade all the love and support, but he is also taking it one step-further: Dying his hair red along with hers to be Daddy-Daughter twinsies.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, the 38-year-old retired NBA player documented his edgy hair color transformation, showing us bleach blonde to light pink to fluorescent red tresses.

Here he is with Zaya, 12, showing off their new dos! Come through natural curls!

@dwyanewade

𝐿𝑖𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠!!!!! #ZayaWade

♬ original sound – lightycxrson

In a separate Instagram post on Saturday, the former Miami Heat basketball player, wrote, “When they think they know you — Switch it up! #RedHairDon’tCare.”

We see you Mr. Wade!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Gabrielle Union’s hubby also shared his hair inspiration: none other than former Bulls champ Dennis Rodman.

 

As we know, earlier this year, with the help of her parents, Zaya came out as transgender.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people,” the actress and proud mama wrote on Twitter on Feb. 11.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Wade said that he is raising Zaya to succeed.

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” he said. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”
“We’ve got you, no matter what. And we see you,” he added. “I see you how you see you.”As I wrote before, we definitely need more Black parents like Gabby and Dwyane.

The couple are showing us what loving, accepting and supportive parents look like, and while folks from all races are showing their support to the family, this particular moment means something especially special to us…and we need more of it, so do our Black LGBTQ kids.

We hope other folks can take their lead.

Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Have Some Mommy-Daughter Time! [Photos]
Gabrielle Union x AGT Red Carpet
5 photos

Slay! Dwyane Wade & Zaya Are Red Hair Twinsies  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Dwyane Wade

Videos
Latest
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Close