Ayesha Curry Shows Off Weight Loss In Viral Bikini Photo, Fans Call Foul

"Took me long enough."-Ayesha Curry

Street Style - Day 3 - New York Fashion Week February 2020

Source: Donell Woodson / Getty

Chef, entrepreneur, wife, and mom Ayesha Curry took some time out during quarantine to shed a few pounds, but not everyone is happy about how she chose to show it off.

On Sunday (May 24), Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to show off a smoking new body that left a few fans sweating. In a picture taken by her NBA superstar husband, Stephen Curry, Ayesha posted a picture of herself in a form-fitting bikini with the caption, “Took me long enough.”

View this post on Instagram

Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

While initial reactions to her amazing new look were congratulatory, it didn’t take long for a few fans to dig up an old tweet where Ayesha Curry was calling out women for “barely wearing clothes.” Citing hypocrisy, the fans claim that Mrs. Curry’s stance was driven by her insecurities about her weight before accusing her of hypocritical slut-shaming.

“Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days, huh?” she tweeted in 2015, “I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters.”

Last May, Curry opened up on “Red Table Talk” about struggling with self-doubt stemming from a lack of male attention.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that, yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at husband Stephen), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said. “I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ ”

Curry responded to critics in a series of Instagram Story videos, telling her followers she is “down 35 pounds” and “very happy to be.”

“I spent my entire 20s having babies, nursing babies,” she wrote. “Now it’s my turn to nurse myself. I’m Jamaican, I’m strong, I’m fast and I’m resilient. … Negativity only makes a mom go harder, word to the wise.”

Ayesha Curry Shows Off Weight Loss In Viral Bikini Photo, Fans Call Foul  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

ayesha curry

