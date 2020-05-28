CLOSE
National
HomeNational

The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In The United States

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to reports from CNN, an average of 900 Americans have died every day from COVID-19. Of course, this total doesn’t even take into account the presumed individuals who have passed away at home from complications related to the virus without ever being able to get access to a test.

Back in April, the White House projected that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans total would die from the coronavirus. Donald Trump said that if the death toll were on the lower end of that scale, he would consider his administration did a “very good job” in its response to the pandemic….but we already hit that marker and this virus is nowhere close to being done.

Behind us, the next closest country in deaths related to COVID-19 is the UK with over 37,000. The US is also ahead of every other country in confirmed coronavirus cases with 1.7 million, with Brazil sitting at a distant second with just above 400,000.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

While the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, many states are beginning to take steps towards reopening non-essential businesses, which could lead to an increase in cases. CDC director Robert Redfield warned Americans last month of a possible worst second wave of COVID-19 coming later this year.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean. We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”

Stay safe out there, folks.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In The United States  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

coroanvirus

Videos
Latest
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.
05.29.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Close