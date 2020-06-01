LL Cool J is looking to redeem himself after he joined the list of celebrities who did their best to get canceled over the weekend.

Twitter was saying Ladies Love Cool J was head sprung after he pressed send on a headass tweet that stating “Imagine how people raising biracial children feel right now!!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!”. As expected, Twitter wanted to know what the hell was LL Cool J thinking, wondering how biracial kids were feeling amid the country currently in the streets risking their lives as they demand just for George Floyd.

remember when LL Cool J and Brad Paisley made that song like "if you don't judge my gold chains…ill forget the iron chains" https://t.co/8PLgPUcRS2 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 30, 2020

LL definitely felt the vitriol coming his way as his canceling was under review on Twitter, and he responded in a follow-up video on Instagram, seemingly doubling down on his initial statement.

“What you’re not going to do is to get me to act and be like a moron or an idiot just for you to like me. Kiss my ass. I ain’t doing that either. I’m not going to tell lies on Twitter or act like I don’t have questions about things just to please you, I don’t care if you like me or not because there are a lot of likeminded people who get it. And that’s who I care about.”

LL wants all the smoke SHSJSJDJRJDJDKDH pic.twitter.com/ly6dqGmMaW — legend ary (@chunswae_) May 31, 2020

After that, LL came back to remind us he was down for the cause and dropped a #BlackLivesMatter-inspried freestyle.

We can’t front it was looking a little shaky for Todd Smith, but its good to know he still understands what is going on in these streets.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter-Inspired Freestlye After Headass Biracial Tweet was originally published on hiphopwired.com

