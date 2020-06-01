CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter-Inspired Freestlye After Headass Biracial Tweet

LL came back to remind us he was down for the cause.

LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter Freestyle Following Biracial Tweet

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

LL Cool J is looking to redeem himself after he joined the list of celebrities who did their best to get canceled over the weekend.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Twitter was saying Ladies Love Cool J was head sprung after he pressed send on a headass tweet that stating “Imagine how people raising biracial children feel right now!!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!”. As expected, Twitter wanted to know what the hell was LL Cool J thinking, wondering how biracial kids were feeling amid the country currently in the streets risking their lives as they demand just for George Floyd.

LL definitely felt the vitriol coming his way as his canceling was under review on Twitter, and he responded in a follow-up video on Instagram, seemingly doubling down on his initial statement.

“What you’re not going to do is to get me to act and be like a moron or an idiot just for you to like me. Kiss my ass. I ain’t doing that either. I’m not going to tell lies on Twitter or act like I don’t have questions about things just to please you, I don’t care if you like me or not because there are a lot of likeminded people who get it. And that’s who I care about.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

After that, LL came back to remind us he was down for the cause and dropped a #BlackLivesMatter-inspried freestyle.

We can’t front it was looking a little shaky for Todd Smith, but its good to know he still understands what is going on in these streets.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter-Inspired Freestlye After Headass Biracial Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

LL Cool J

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.03.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
#WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump

The fast-food chain Wendy's is now being canceled after social media users find out that the CEO donated over $400,000…
06.03.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…

Protestors are making sure their messages are being not only heard, but also seen.
06.01.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.
05.29.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
Close