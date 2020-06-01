[VIDEO] Nori Nori Interviews R&B Singer, Writer and Producer RL

About a week ago Nori Nori had a beautiful, open and very transparent conversation with R&B Singer, Writer and Producer RL. He has paved a path of his own writing for such musical giants as: Luther Vandross, Jaimie Foxx, Jaheim Ideal and more. He has has a string of Billboard charting hits and No. 1s, and a multi-platinum debut album with ‘Rated Next’. [Hit singles “Too Close,” “Wifey,” “Butta Love,” “I Still Love You.” and their feature on Jaheim’s “Anything.” (written by RL). In his IG Live interview with Nori he gets candid about being a father to his oldest Charles, 24 and his youngest, Rory, who is 3. Get to know RL as the INCREDIBLE PERSON, HUMAN, BLACK MAN & ARTIST that he is! He’s dropping gems and answering questions that you want the answers to.

Have you heard and watched the video for his latest single #YouAre ?

How did he feel about the #TooClose #WnyYouAlwaysLying viral moment?

Will he be doing a #Verzuz ?

What’s his connection to the #WNBA ?

Did you know he wrote #PullUp the #LilDuval record?

Get to know RL as he talk Self-Esteem, Afro-beats, him being an ambassador for Liberia & more. A MUST WATCH! It’s a love fest

Find out what’s next for him? What is he currently working on and visit his website to stay up to date on his new projects!

