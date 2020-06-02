CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Black Man Goes Viral For Being “FBI Agent” Who Was Racially Profiled By Cops [WATCH]

America was on TEN this weekend as protests and angry rebellions took place in almost every single major metropolitan city.

As all that was unfolding, there were still police still doing business as usual in some cities. You know, harassing Black people, brutalizing the public, and generally not living up to the fictitious standard of serving and protecting.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

You may have noticed that “FBI Agent” was trending this morning on Twitter and wondered what the hell was going on? Well, to be honest, we’re not even sure. One thing that IS for sure is that these cops tried to arrest the wrong guy. Some people believe, for whatever reason, that this man is an undercover FBI agent.

We saw no evidence of that nor did the unidentified man ever say that, but again, he was NOT the man that cops thought he was. Peep the video of his detainment and subsequent release in the video below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Protests Erupt Over Not Guilty Verdict In Police Officer's Jason Stockley Trial Over Shooting Death Of Anthony Lamar Smith

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

Continue reading These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality.  Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines. Check out these celebrities who have decided to step out and be apart of the movement. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBEHEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Black Man Goes Viral For Being “FBI Agent” Who Was Racially Profiled By Cops [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

FBI

Videos
Latest
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.03.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
#WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump

The fast-food chain Wendy's is now being canceled after social media users find out that the CEO donated over $400,000…
06.03.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…

Protestors are making sure their messages are being not only heard, but also seen.
06.01.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.
05.29.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
Close