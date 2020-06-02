CLOSE
Counselor Yunetta Spring Breaks Down Types Of Trauma You May Be Dealing With [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

During a time of hurt in the community, black people are dealing with a lot.  Counselor Yunetta Spring breaks down various types of trauma and how they can affect your daily life. Counselor Spring shares how you may be dealing with a collective trauma just from watching viral videos of death.

Listen to how you can cope with your emotions and how to keep your frustration down through a process of healing.

 

In the wake of the unjustifiable death of Black Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, more details are emerging. As the story develops, tidbits regarding Floyd’s life are now available to a concerned public. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The most detailed account of the Memorial Day incident that left Floyd, actual age yet to be confirmed, has been compiled by local outlet the Star Tribune. With footage of the incident captured by Minneapolis residents, the exchange between Floyd and four Minneapolis officers has since gone viral. Astoundingly, the city also took swift action firing the four officers involved, with Derek Chauvin, seen kneeling Floyd’s neck, and Tou Thao publicly identified. With an outpouring of support across social media and accounts online from family and friends, many are sharing their memories and found thoughts of Floyd, who was a beloved security guard in Minneapolis. Below, we’ll share what we’ve learned about George Floyd that we’ve been able to pull from public sources. Our deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. May he rest powerfully in peace. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkAPfUVluUM

Close