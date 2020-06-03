CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Election Officials Still Working To Count Ballots After Some Voters Got Mail-In Ballots With Errors

Marylands 7th Congressional District

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Maryland State Board of Elections officials are wading through issues Wednesday morning after finding out a number of Baltimore voters received mail-in ballots with errors.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The agency said the small proofing error affected ballots in the city’s 1st council district race. That district encompasses parts of southeast Baltimore.

“During the ballot printing process, the State Board of Elections discovered a small proofing error in the ballot title for the Democratic contest for Baltimore City Council District 1 (Ballot Styles 1 and 19),” officials said in a statement. “The Board requested that the error be corrected with their printing vendor, SeaChange. While the error was corrected in the official voting database, the error was not corrected on a portion of the ballots that were mailed to voters in District 1. Due to this inconsistency, vote by mail ballot styles for District 1 could not be counted properly.”

They did not say how many ballots may be affected. Elections officials are also not sure if any other ballots outside the first district were affected.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Election Officials Still Working To Count Ballots After Some Voters Got Mail-In Ballots With Errors  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

2020 Election , baltimore

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.03.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
#WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump

The fast-food chain Wendy's is now being canceled after social media users find out that the CEO donated over $400,000…
06.03.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…

Protestors are making sure their messages are being not only heard, but also seen.
06.01.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.
05.29.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
Close