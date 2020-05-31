The Holistic Healing Hour: 05-31-2020

| 05.31.20
Dionne Oliver, M.D.

Source: Total Women’s Health of Baltimore / Total Women’s Health of Baltimore

Dionne Oliver, M.D., received her medical degree with high academic honors at Baylor College of Medicine, one of the top 10 medical schools in the country. She has excellent clinical and surgical skills and experience in minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopy and vaginal surgery. She also has extensive urogynecology training to aid women with pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence. For prenatal patients, Dr. Oliver is extensively trained to manage high-risk pregnancies and treat women with hypertension and diabetes in pregnancy. Her comprehensive knowledge in reproductive endocrinology also addresses the needs of women with infertility issues.

Dr. Oliver can provide comprehensive health care for women needing prenatal counseling, well woman exams and routine health care. She is particularly interested in providing health care to post-menopausal women and treating chronic pelvic pain, osteoporosis and perimenopausal symptoms.

Dr. Oliver offers a wide variety of invasive and noninvasive cosmetic procedures such as votive, lumecca, laser hair removal, body fx and cool sculpting. She also offers tumescent liposuction, an innovative, safe, and painless liposuction procedure where the patient is completely awake under local anesthesia. It is a highly effective way to remove unwanted fat and to either discard or harvest the fat for transfer to another part of the body for contouring. Dr. Oliver is also very pleased to now offer pellet therapy to revitalize your life with BioTe medical which is the world leader in hormone optimization.

www.oliverobgyn.com

