Buy A Lipslut F*ck Trump Lipstick This Week To Support #BlackLivesMatter

This is what beauty meeting activism looks like.

LipSlut F*ckTrump Black Lives Matter

Source: Lipslut / LipSlut

Wanna stick it to y’all’s President AND help Black Lives Matter at the same time? Well, Lipslut’s got you.

The beauty brand announced that if you buy their F*ck Trump Matte Liquid Lipstick ($19.99) or any other available item, 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards helping organizations that better the lives of Black folks.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“This week, we’re donating 100% of earnings to organizations that support the black community. This includes Black Lives Matter, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Let us know additional organizations you’d like to see us work with 💕 #blacklivesmatter,” the wrote on Instagram.

 

“Lipslut is beauty meets activism,” Katie Sones, Lipslut founder recently told POPSUGAR, adding, “Our mission is, and always will be, to empower people to fight the issues affecting their communities. To see change we must fight against these issues together—even those of us who are not directly affected.”

LOVE TO SEE IT!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The lipstick, which looks great on all skin tones, is a “balanced, mid-tone rosy pink” that is vegan and cruelty-free (a bonus in my book!).

OK ladies, now let’s get in formation, and get to ordering!

 

Buy A Lipslut F*ck Trump Lipstick This Week To Support #BlackLivesMatter  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

