Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]

Tuesday will be a solemn day in Houston as George Floyd is finally laid to rest.

Two weeks after the Houston native was killed in Minneapolis by Minneapolis police and one week after his hometown held a march with over 60,000 people, Floyd’s funeral service will take place at 11 AM at The Fountain of Praise Church. Unlike the visitation on Monday (June 8), the funeral is private. Previous memorial services for Floyd were held in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born.

Watch the live stream up top.

Following the funeral service, Floyd will be buried next to his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens (2426 Cullen Blvd.)

If you are going to view the procession from the church to Floyd’s final resting place, attendees are requested to stay behind the barricades to provide a safe travel location for the procession and to ensure the safety of Floyd’s family. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing from those not known to them as much as possible.

There will be a limited amount of public parking near the area of the cemetery. People are encouraged to carpool with families to limit the number of vehicles. Parking will be available at Dawson High School (2050 Cullen Blvd.) and Silverlake Church (1865 Cullen Blvd.).

