Tank Shares The Importance Of Being In The Field For George Floyd & ‘Doing Enough’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Tank‘s appearance at George Floyd‘s funeral should be no surprise if you know how he moves. The R&B General sits down with KG Smooth to look back on last year’s Songbook tour, the joy of improv comedy and also, what does it mean to be called to a movement such as the one we’re in right now? And also, what happens if you feel like you aren’t doing enough?

