Black Tony Wishes Kenny Walker, Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend A Happy Birthday [WATCH]

 

Today (June 10) is Kenneth Walker’s birthday.  He is the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by the Louisville Police Department in Kentucky.  The police arrested him for shooting back when he thought someone was intruding in their home.

Black Tony takes the time to wish him a happy birthday and says he’s going to visit him in Kentucky from Georgia…after he gets his passport.

 

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality.  Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines. Check out these celebrities who have decided to step out and be apart of the movement.

Black Tony Wishes Kenny Walker, Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend A Happy Birthday [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

