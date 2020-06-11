CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 11, 2020: Stop The Pain — Symbols Of Hate — $600 Set To Expire

1. George Floyd’s Brother Pleads With Congress To Stop The Pain

What You Need To Know:

One day after the burial of George Floyd, his brother, Philonise Floyd, gave an emotional testimony before the first House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Justice in Policing Act 2020.

2. Election Update

What You Need To Know:

Results are still coming in from not only this past Tuesday’s primary, but from the previous Tuesday as well.

3. Coronavirus Update: $600 Federal Unemployment Benefit Set to Expire July 31

What You Need To Know: 

Democratic leaders are pushing to extend a $600 per week federal unemployment benefit enacted in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Removing Symbols of Hate

What You Need To Know:

As demonstrations and protests in the name of George Floyd continue to call for changes within police departments across the country, there are other signs of change.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Iota Phi Theta 

What You Need To Know:

On September 19, 1963, at Morgan State College (now Morgan State University), 12 students founded the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated ®, and established the following purpose: “The development and perpetuation of Scholarship, Leadership, Citizenship, Fidelity, and Brotherhood among Men.”

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 11, 2020: Stop The Pain — Symbols Of Hate — $600 Set To Expire  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…

In a bold move, the sports league announces they are formally distancing themselves from the flag.
06.11.20
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Close