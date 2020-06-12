CLOSE
Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett Asks Chicago Police For Transparency In His Case In The Wake Of George Floyd

The Gay Tupac (his words, not ours) is citing the current protests in his legal hearings.

Actor Jussie Smollett Returns To Court After New Grand Jury Indictment

Remember Jussie Smollet? Yes, the actor is still around and is now attempting to leverage the current civil uprising for his legal issues.

As spotted on Page Six, the California native is still in a tug of war with the Chicago Police Department over his 2019 hate crime indictment. With the recent developments surrounding the brutal murder of George Floyd and the countless other people of color who had their lost their lives at the hands of the law, Jussie is asking some pointed very questions regarding his case. According to the court documents sourced by Fox News Smollet wants to know why one of the force’s top leaders was terminated.

On Friday, June 5 his legal team filed a motion stating “as we see millions across the country rise up to protest and expose police misconduct, the city [of Chicago], by its refusal to produce the requested documents, is choosing to actively resist a citizen’s lawful efforts to reveal dishonesty, directly relating to the charges against him”. The paperwork also noted that the fired badge “oversaw and publicly commented on the investigation”.

The Gay Tupac still faces six charges stemming from him allegedly staging a hate crime in January of 2019.

Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett Asks Chicago Police For Transparency In His Case In The Wake Of George Floyd  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

