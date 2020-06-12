CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Da Brat Says She Feels “Free” After Opening About Her Relationship With Jesseca Dupart

"I feel free like a weight is lifted." 

Da Brat Says She Feels "Free" After Opening Up About Her Relationship

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Da Brat is in a great space mentally right now, and it’s all because of her relationship with Jesseca Dupart.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Speaking with TMZ, the “Funkdafied” rapper revealed life has been good since she came out and disclosed to the world how in love she is with Dupart.

“I am elated to be made to feel so amazing. I am intrigued by her (Jesseca Dupart). I learn things from her when I’m wrong, she gets in my ass you know what I’m saying? And so it’s like, I’m very happy, and it just made me want to tell the world I’ve never felt like this, and I’m blessed.”

She went on to further explain on TMZ Live the reasoning behind why the couple felt the need to open up about their relationship. “We just wanted to tell everybody, I just wanted to tell everybody,” the 46-year-old rapper stated. “I feel free like a weight is lifted.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Da Brat went on to compare keeping her sexuality a secret from the world to like being “imprisoned” and that she no longer cares what people have to say.

When the Chicago native first opened up about her and Dupart’s relationship, many weren’t shocked, but there were quite a few people on social media taken by surprise. The couple put their love on display on the gram Back in March when Da Brat shared a touching post thanking the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products for buying her a white Bentley truck as an early birthday present.

We’re here for love and happiness during these crazy times.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Da Brat Says She Feels “Free” After Opening About Her Relationship With Jesseca Dupart  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DaBrat

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
Close