Baltimore Police Officer Wounded In Shooting, Suspect Arrested

A Baltimore police officer is recovering after being wounded in a shooting early Sunday.

CBS Baltimore has the details:

Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers responded to the 2300 block of Winchester Street around 3:14 a.m. after police received multiple calls about a large party in a parking lot near Rosemont Garden Apartments.

Officers were helping to disperse the crowd when they saw an SUV speeding into the parking lot with damage to its tire.

At some point, the officers engaged with the driver and realized the driver was armed. A struggle ensued, Harrison said, and the officer was shot while trying to take the suspect into custody.

Commissioner Harrison said the police do have a suspect in custody. They also seized a firearm.

Just a day before the incident, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young asked residents to avoid large gatherings and to maintain social distancing after the city saw an increase in coronavirus cases.

“I am frustrated and concerned by residents failing to heed our continued warnings about the need to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings in order to keep reducing the spread of COVID-19. The gatherings we are seeing – with people in close contact, with crowds of people in small spaces – could increase the spread of COVID-19. We have seen tremendous progress on bending the curve, and to see people engaging in risky behaviors at this point is incredibly disappointing – it has to stop.”

Baltimore Police are reviewing body camera footage from the incident.

See Also: Baltimore Police Officers Link Arms With Protestors During March [Video]

Baltimore Police Officer Wounded In Shooting, Suspect Arrested

