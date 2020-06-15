White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Murdered

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for one woman who decided to take protests one step further.

According to published reports, police are looking for a masked unidentified white woman who they claim was responsible for burning down the Wendy’s location where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was murdered at the hands of police after falling asleep at the drive-thru window.

On Sunday (Jun 14) the Atlanta Police Department (APD) released photos and videos of a masked white woman “attempting to hide her identity,” they believe is the arson who set the fire that ravaged University Avenue fast-food restaurant, before adding that information on other suspects is also welcomed in the case.

@StopCrimeATL is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the individuals responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at https://t.co/aS17unWjQi. pic.twitter.com/GsVaka56xT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 14, 2020

In a separate tweet, police linked a video that may also contain information on who started the Wendy’s fire.

Police said the woman was “attempting to hide her identity,” according to Reuters, and that she was wearing a black baseball cap and face mask. A video clip filmed by a protester appears to show a woman encouraging the flames, Reuters reports.

“Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s,” the man recording the video can be heard saying. “This wasn’t us.”

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

As previously reported, Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by Atlanta police officer Garret Rolfe in the Wendy’s parking lot after a Wendy’s employee called the police to say that someone had fallen asleep in his car in the restaurant’s drive-through lane. An autopsy report ruled his death a homicide caused by gunshot wounds to the back.

The video of the murder was posted on social media over the weekend sparking outrage across the country. The video, which showed Brooks complying with officers before attempting to flee after the officers attempted to place him under arrest. Officers attempted to use a taser on Brooks, who was able to wrestle the stun gun away and run away, with officers in pursuit. Shots are heard but not seen in the video. Officer Rolfe, who officials said fired the shots that killed Brooks, was terminated from the department, with the second officer involved, Officer Devin Bronson, being placed on administrative duty. Atlanta’s police chief, Erika Shields, resigned over the shooting.

Brooks’s death comes during the third week of protests in the city, as demonstrators also decried the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, all at the hands of police or white shooters.

