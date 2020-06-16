CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 16, 2020: Rayshard Brooks Update — Black Men Found Hanging — Trump Police Reform

1. Rayshard Brooks Update

What You Need To Know:

In her first interview following the weekend murder of her husband Rayshard Brooks, Tomika Miller called for the arrests of the Atlanta police officers on the charge of murder.

2. Black Preacher Arrested After Calling Police On White Racists

What You Need To Know:

Two weeks ago, Pastor Leon McCray confronted two white people as they tried to leave an old refrigerator on his Virginia property.

3. Coronavirus Update: Millions of Low-Income Americans May Miss Out on Stimulus Payments

What You Need To Know: 

For several months, Americans have struggled financially after suddenly losing their incomes.

4. Two Black Men Have Been Found Hanging In California and the Public Wants Answers

What You Need To Know:

Stunned residents and officials in Los Angeles county are demanding answers from the city of Palmdale’s sheriff department after the body of Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree on June 10, in Poncitlán Square.

5. Trump Executive Order

What You Need To Know:

As nationwide protests continue to call for an end to police brutality, the White House has announced Donald Trump will sign an executive order on police reform today.

Latest
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett…

Remember Jussie Smollet? Yes the actor is still around and is now attempting to leverage the current civil uprising for…
06.12.20
‘Boycott Starbucks’ Trends Once Again After Company Bans…

The company faces backlash for their dress code.
06.12.20
