KiKi’s Top 3 Lies That Dudes Be Telling [WATCH]

KiKi and Black Tony get into an argument and KiKi is sick of it!  Black Tony is in his feelings.  After crying and begging Black Tony hangs up the phone and KiKi exposes him. She is not with the games.

Today’s top 3 with KiKi is sharing the top lies men tell. She has three kids and a possible so that makes her the man expert.  Listen to the list and make sure your man is being truthful!

 

KiKi’s Top 3 Lies That Dudes Be Telling [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

