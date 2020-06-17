Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel Reveals New Safety Measures

Maryland’s casinos are being allowed to reopen under new safety guidelines and capacity limits and Maryland Live! is emerging at the head of the pack.

Starting on Friday, Maryland Live! Casino at Arundel Mills will be being reopening in phases.

The casino will open first to members by invitations and reservation only.

Aside from having masks, gloves and hand sanitizer available, Maryland Live! has thermal imaging cameras set up at all entrances to screen guests and employees. Anyone measuring over 100.4 degrees will be screened again, then asked to leave.

Two out of every three slot machines will be turned off and table games will be partitioned with plexiglass for a reduced number of players.

Maryland Live! casino will reopen to the public Monday, June 29.

