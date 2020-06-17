CLOSE
You Care: Karen Wannabe Stacey Dash Officially Files For Divorce, She Makes $2500 A Month

Maybe she can get a gig in Trump's 2020 campaign?

Stacey Dash has embraced yet another L. GOP flunkie and Karen wannabe Stacey Dash has filed for divorce from her fourth husband.

You care.

Now we’re not usually into wallet shaming, but considering Dash is a Team MAGA Trump supporter, she’s going to have to hold this slander. Apparently, she’s bringing in $2500. Nothing to sneeze at, but not what we expected from the Clueless actress.

Reports TMZ:

The “Clueless” star filed her divorce petition Monday in Pasco County, Florida to divorce Jeffrey Marty after nearly 2 years of marriage … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. Dash lists October 1, 2019 as the date of separation … the two were married on April 6, 2018. In the docs, Stacey says there is no jointly owned personal property that needs to be divided. As far as her income goes … Stacey says she brings in $2,500 per month.

The move comes nearly 2 months after Stacey announced she and her lawyer hubby were splitting up. As we reported … when Stacey went public with the breakup, it sure didn’t sound like a conscious uncoupling. As she put it, “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us.” Notice, there was no “we” in that sentence.

You may or may not recall that Dash called the cops on her soon to be ex-husband. But upon their arrival and taking a look at the situation, she was the one who ended up getting pinched for domestic violence.

The jokes always write themselves.

You Care: Karen Wannabe Stacey Dash Officially Files For Divorce, She Makes $2500 A Month  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

