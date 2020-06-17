CLOSE
What’s Your Secret Sis? Ari Lennox’s Natural Hair Is Growing & Thriving!

Perhaps the soul singer is using a powerful blend of shea butter and #BlackGirlMagic? Whatever the case, we want the deets!

2019 Black Girls Rock Awards

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

With everything going on in the world, we definitely need a little sunshine in our lives. Enter Ari Lennox, who is blessing the timeline with a selfie showing off her impressive hair growth.

My hair is growing…and I been using my special product,” the 29-year-old soul singer wrote on the ‘Gram. 
Her tresses are looking freshly washed and conditioned…just look at those THICK curls that are POPPIN and long AF!
Take a look:

 

Now, while it’s no question that her natural hair is serious goals, what folks were trying to find out was what exactly she is using to get that good growth!

“I won’t tell your secrets * Singing Alicia Keys* feel free to DM the info to me 🤫😂,” one fan wrote, while another just said, share it all sis:” Drop the tutorial and product link 👀🌚

One, took the obvious route, writing” “Shea Butter Baby.”

Folks were even suggesting that she start her own hair care line: “That would lit if you came out with your own hair care line.”

Listen, we respect Ari’s hustle, her love for Black people and most importantly, her hair. She has never shied away from rocking her own hair and we recognize that hasn’t always been welcomed in the music industry. So sis, keep doing you…and if Tracee and dem can start their own lines, we wouldn’t mind you having one either.

Au natural, of course!

