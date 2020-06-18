CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End DACA, Protecting Young Immigrants

Supreme Court Issues Orders And Releases Opinions

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

A win for Dreamers!

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for nearly 700,000 young immigrants.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The justices rejected claims that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal and said courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end the program.

According to Chief Justice John Roberts, the Trump administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

Justice Roberts invited the Department of Homeland Security to try again.

Source: Associated Press

See Also: Here’s Why We All Need To Care About DACA

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End DACA, Protecting Young Immigrants  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

DACA , Supreme Court

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End…

A win for Dreamers! The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for…
06.18.20
Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of…

The Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks is the latest instance in a disturbing series of cops openly disrespecting their…
06.18.20
“Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut Instructs…

A Siri shortcut now makes your iPhone even more essential during a police interaction.
06.18.20
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Close