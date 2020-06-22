CLOSE
News
HomeNewsBusiness & Economy

Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following Spike In COVID-19 Cases

The recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have caused enough concern that the tech giant decided to close stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Arizona.

Apple Closes 11 Stores In States Now Considered COVID-19 Hot Spots

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn’t taking any chances following a spike in cases across the country.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The company that Jobs built announced it has closed 11 stores across four states following an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in the United States. Back in March, Apple made a move to close all of its retail stores outside of China but decided to reopened stores on May 11 following the strict guidelines, of course.

The recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have caused enough concern that the tech giant decided to close stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Arizona. Speaking with Bloomberg, a spokesman from Apple spoke on the closings and stated:

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas… we take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

While the local governments in Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, California, Texas, and Arizona are still trying to figure out new measures to help slow down the spike and bend the curve, Apple decided to take matters in its own hands. All employees are still being paid, Apple has not revealed when we can expect them to be reopened.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Below is a list of the stores that are once again closed.

Waterside Shops, Florida

Coconut Point, Florida

Southpark, North Carolina

Northlake Mall, North Carolina

Haywood Mall, South Carolina

Chandler Fashion Center, Arizona

Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arizona

Arrowhead, Arizona

SanTan Village, Arizona

Scottsdale Quarter, Arizona

La Encantada, Arizona

Photo: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following Spike In COVID-19 Cases  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Apple

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident…
06.22.20
Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition…

One of the most classic car silhouettes is aging like fine wine. The Range Rover is turning 50 and you…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth Flag At Fenway Park
What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag…

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from…
06.19.20
Juneteenth: The History, Legacy & How To Celebrate

What was born out of emancipation in Texas has become a global celebration of Black freedom.
06.19.20
Close