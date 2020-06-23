CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Issa Rae & Bette Midler Team Up For HBO Special ‘Coastal Elites’

“We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times.”-HBO

Issa Rae x Insecure

Source: HBO / HBO

Issa Rae stays getting those checks.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

On Monday (Jun 22), HBO announced that Issa Rae and Bette Midler will be starring in the new series, Coastal Elites, a series that will explore the deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection during the pandemic through a series of confessionals.

The series, which was produced entirely under quarantine, “tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant and now,” HBO said in a statement.

The series written by Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach will explore the deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection during the pandemic through a series of confessionals from five characters played by Issa Rae, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy, and Kaitlyn Dever. Presented as a series of confessionals during which the characters explain how the decaying state of the world is impacting them, the show gives a real look at how people are adjusting to the current social and political climate.

“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO,” Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Although COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, Hollywood may be making a return to normalcy in the coming weeks, now that productions have officially been allowed to resume. Studios and networks will have to contend with stringent social distancing guidelines to resume work.

Coastal Elites is scheduled to premiere on HBO in September.

Issa Rae & Bette Midler Team Up For HBO Special ‘Coastal Elites’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bette midler , Issa Rae

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
George Floyd D.C. Protest
Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred…

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with…
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident…
06.22.20
Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition…

One of the most classic car silhouettes is aging like fine wine. The Range Rover is turning 50 and you…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth Flag At Fenway Park
What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag…

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from…
06.19.20
Close