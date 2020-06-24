CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 24, 2020: Hand Sanitizer Warning — Rayshard Brooks Funeral — Bill Cosby Appeal

1. Rayshard Brooks Laid to Rest, Officer Charged Defends Actions in Interview

What You Need To Know:

He was a kind, hard-working father of four who loved to smile and dance. This is how family and friends remembered the slain Rayshard Brooks, who was laid to rest at a private funeral service in Atlanta.

2. AP-NORC Poll: Nearly All In U.S. Back Criminal Justice Reform

What You Need To Know:

A recent poll conducted by AP NORC, a research collaboration between global news giant AP and NORC, a notable Chicago-based independent social research organization revealed that 95% of those polled agreed that some level of police reform was needed, ranging from minor changes (25%) to a complete overhaul (29%).

3. Coronavirus Update: FDA Warns Nine Hand Sanitizers Sold in the U.S. Are Toxic

What You Need To Know:

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about several types of hand sanitizer made by the manufacturer Eskbiochem. The products may contain methanol, a form of alcohol that can be toxic when applied to the skin or ingested.

4. Bill Cosby’s Appeal of Sex-Crime Conviction Accepted By State Supreme Court

What You Need To Know:

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear comedy and television legend Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction. 

5. Tuesday Elections

