WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 24, 2020: Hand Sanitizer Warning — Rayshard Brooks Funeral — Bill Cosby Appeal

1. Rayshard Brooks Laid to Rest, Officer Charged Defends Actions in Interview
What You Need To Know:
He was a kind, hard-working father of four who loved to smile and dance. This is how family and friends remembered the slain Rayshard Brooks, who was laid to rest at a private funeral service in Atlanta.
2. AP-NORC Poll: Nearly All In U.S. Back Criminal Justice Reform
What You Need To Know:
A recent poll conducted by AP NORC, a research collaboration between global news giant AP and NORC, a notable Chicago-based independent social research organization revealed that 95% of those polled agreed that some level of police reform was needed, ranging from minor changes (25%) to a complete overhaul (29%).
3. Coronavirus Update: FDA Warns Nine Hand Sanitizers Sold in the U.S. Are Toxic
What You Need To Know:
The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about several types of hand sanitizer made by the manufacturer Eskbiochem. The products may contain methanol, a form of alcohol that can be toxic when applied to the skin or ingested.
4. Bill Cosby’s Appeal of Sex-Crime Conviction Accepted By State Supreme Court
What You Need To Know:
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear comedy and television legend Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction.
